Previous
Photo 4199
The sun has got its hat on……..
Yes we had sunshine!
Harry say out on the patio & the sun was in his eyes so I put my sun hat on his head.
He’s had a bad day today & slept most of the day.
He dug potatoes up yesterday & he’s taken note that he must not do any job that is strenuous, it just floors him for a couple of days.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
4
2
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
hat
,
sun
,
harry
,
garden
,
sunshine
Sarah Bremner
ace
Fun photo and so good that you had sunshine today.
But hope Harry has a good night and feels better soon. 💛💛
August 3rd, 2023
carol white
ace
A super fun capture of Harry.Hope he's taking it easy.Fav😊
August 3rd, 2023
Dianne
Ha - that hat looks good. Hopefully Harry will pace himself and tackle those bigger chores over a few days. Resting in the sunshine is a good option.
August 3rd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Very fetching! It must be very frustrating when you can't do what you really want to do
August 3rd, 2023
But hope Harry has a good night and feels better soon. 💛💛