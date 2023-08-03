Previous
The sun has got its hat on…….. by happypat
The sun has got its hat on……..

Yes we had sunshine!
Harry say out on the patio & the sun was in his eyes so I put my sun hat on his head.

He’s had a bad day today & slept most of the day.
He dug potatoes up yesterday & he’s taken note that he must not do any job that is strenuous, it just floors him for a couple of days.





3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Sarah Bremner ace
Fun photo and so good that you had sunshine today.
But hope Harry has a good night and feels better soon. 💛💛
August 3rd, 2023  
carol white ace
A super fun capture of Harry.Hope he's taking it easy.Fav😊
August 3rd, 2023  
Dianne
Ha - that hat looks good. Hopefully Harry will pace himself and tackle those bigger chores over a few days. Resting in the sunshine is a good option.
August 3rd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Very fetching! It must be very frustrating when you can't do what you really want to do
August 3rd, 2023  
