Previous
Grandsons by happypat
Photo 4206

Grandsons

Max our grandson in NZ is thirteen today.
We spoke to him yesterday morning before they went up to Hamilton for the day.

The cinema with the recline seats & table service with choice of menu. Apparently you order from quite an expansive menu including puddings!

Sounds very fancy to me & I had never heard of it before but Lydia tells us they have a cinema in Newcastle upon Tyne where she lives like that.

This photo was taken when they visited us in the summer & taken at Blackpool.

Max aged 13 & Finn aged 9.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
We have those in Maine. My grandniece works at one only now she work in their Game lab
August 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely smiles!
August 13th, 2023  
julia ace
Yes they have those Cinema's in Auckland as well, but have never gone to one, think you would miss half the movie.
Gosh those boys are growing up.. Fine looking Lads.
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise