Photo 4206
Grandsons
Max our grandson in NZ is thirteen today.
We spoke to him yesterday morning before they went up to Hamilton for the day.
The cinema with the recline seats & table service with choice of menu. Apparently you order from quite an expansive menu including puddings!
Sounds very fancy to me & I had never heard of it before but Lydia tells us they have a cinema in Newcastle upon Tyne where she lives like that.
This photo was taken when they visited us in the summer & taken at Blackpool.
Max aged 13 & Finn aged 9.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
26th April 2023 1:41pm
13
visit
birthday
grandsons
blackpool
Joan Robillard
ace
We have those in Maine. My grandniece works at one only now she work in their Game lab
August 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely smiles!
August 13th, 2023
julia
ace
Yes they have those Cinema's in Auckland as well, but have never gone to one, think you would miss half the movie.
Gosh those boys are growing up.. Fine looking Lads.
August 13th, 2023
