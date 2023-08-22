Our lovely daughter in law Lesley setting off to work with a basket of home made scones.
It was her birthday so a custom to proved cakes at her work place.
As you can see she was a sister at her local medical centre.
Taken over thirty years ago.
Since then she had twins, emigrated to New Zealand & become a granny.
Currently visiting us with our number one son Brian.
We had the cake custom at school too but I gave up on it as on 19th January everyone was on post Christmas/New Year diets and lots left....🤔