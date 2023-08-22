Previous
Off to work by happypat
Photo 4212

Off to work

Our lovely daughter in law Lesley setting off to work with a basket of home made scones.
It was her birthday so a custom to proved cakes at her work place.
As you can see she was a sister at her local medical centre.
Taken over thirty years ago.
Since then she had twins, emigrated to New Zealand & become a granny.

Currently visiting us with our number one son Brian.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture of your daughter-in-law
August 22nd, 2023  
julia ace
What gorgeous photo.. must be lively to have them around st the moment..
August 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
What a beautiful smile, enjoy having your family here. NZ is such a long way away
August 22nd, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Love this. A lovely smile indeed!
We had the cake custom at school too but I gave up on it as on 19th January everyone was on post Christmas/New Year diets and lots left....🤔
August 22nd, 2023  
Dianne
What a fabulous photo. I’ll bet you’re loving having your family around.
August 22nd, 2023  
Brennie B
What a super photo Pat!
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise