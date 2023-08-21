Sign up
Previous
Photo 4211
Father & son
Out for lunch & waiting for our food.
Sorry I have been very lax at the commenting this week.
No need to comment in my diary shots!
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5022
photos
129
followers
117
following
Tags
harry
,
brian
julia
ace
Like Father, like Son.. Nice to have them together..
August 21st, 2023
