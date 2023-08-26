Party time

This afternoon our very sociable neighbours had a party raising funds for Prostate Cancer.

A lovely afternoon with proper sunshine right until the dot of 5pm when it started to rain a bit.

Food, drink, a magician, stalls & a very big raffle.

The star turn was as usual John & his singing……Sweet Caroline etc etc!

A very enjoyable afternoon & for a good cause.



A big weekend in Great Eccleston with the Big Tractor Pull all weekend.

There are cars parked everywhere but strangely this year we haven’t heard a sound.

The wind must be in the right direction!!