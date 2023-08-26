Previous
Party time by happypat
Party time

This afternoon our very sociable neighbours had a party raising funds for Prostate Cancer.
A lovely afternoon with proper sunshine right until the dot of 5pm when it started to rain a bit.
Food, drink, a magician, stalls & a very big raffle.
The star turn was as usual John & his singing……Sweet Caroline etc etc!
A very enjoyable afternoon & for a good cause.

A big weekend in Great Eccleston with the Big Tractor Pull all weekend.
There are cars parked everywhere but strangely this year we haven’t heard a sound.
The wind must be in the right direction!!
Pat Knowles

Carole Sandford ace
Love the balloon arch. Nice shot of the party area. We had quite a lot of rain off & on during the afternoon.
August 26th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
How lovely to have such a 'together' community. Delightful photo full of colour. 💛
August 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
August 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to be part of such a community - A lovely festive shot - Pleased the rain did not stop "play"
August 26th, 2023  
