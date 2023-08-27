Delivery boy

Every month Harry delivers 100 of our local free Focus magazine.

Some of them are delivered by car but at the lower end of Cartford Lane it’s all hand delivery.

Of course it’s quite steep down there & nearly all the houses have steps up plus it’s hilly.

I’ve been delivering them while Harry has been unwell so I was very glad of help today.

Brian did all the donkey work while I carried them.

Taken by the River Wyre.



I’m off to Cork for four days tomorrow. I will take lots of photo but might not get chance to post them straight away!