Delivery boy by happypat
Photo 4215

Delivery boy

Every month Harry delivers 100 of our local free Focus magazine.
Some of them are delivered by car but at the lower end of Cartford Lane it’s all hand delivery.
Of course it’s quite steep down there & nearly all the houses have steps up plus it’s hilly.
I’ve been delivering them while Harry has been unwell so I was very glad of help today.
Brian did all the donkey work while I carried them.
Taken by the River Wyre.

I’m off to Cork for four days tomorrow. I will take lots of photo but might not get chance to post them straight away!
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1154% complete

Casablanca ace
Good job done! Have a good trip to Cork
August 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done Brian, - - and enjoy your trip to Ireland = looking forward to your photos!
August 27th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge
Nice to have a bit of help. Enjoy your time in Cork.
August 27th, 2023  
julia ace
Good to gave help.. Enjoy your trip to Ireland, look forward to the photos.
August 27th, 2023  
