Previous
Chaos! by happypat
Photo 4216

Chaos!

Just a diary shot for a very frustrating bank holiday sitting in Manchester airport waiting to fly to Cork.
Technical fault halted all air traffic in the UK so it was just bedlam.
No info just the odd announcement over the tannoy & then hope
as all passengers for Cork & Dublin to make our way to gate number 51. Went down loads of stairs onto the runway by a plane but ushered back inside where we were thrown out into Arrivals!
Make your own way home!
Anyway we have managed to book on a 9pm flight tonight so fingers crossed we get away at all!

I the chaotic security hall I didn’t realise they were still doing liquid checks which was OK as there were plastic bags available but I was cross as my tube if Liz Earle cleansing cream was too big & I had to bin it…. I felt like going back after & fishing it out!!!
I’m staying at a friends tonight so no straightening of photo.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh no! I’ve just been watching it on the news. Nightmare! Hope your flight later goes on time.
August 29th, 2023  
julia ace
Oh Pat what a nightmare.. loosing you face cream reminds me of the time I lost the cute little Swiss army knife Kylie got me in Switzerland.. 😪
August 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
This is why I no longer care to fly. It was the unusual now it is the norm. Always something.
August 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh dear so frustrating for all concerned
August 29th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Oh those little red army knives, Harry had one for years, they are so special. Face cream can be replaced!
August 29th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@joansmor Yes I find short trips particularly bad…. Long haul airport check in is a doddle compared! That security check in! 🤦‍♀️
August 29th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@tinley23 @Dawn
Made worse by mislaying my bank cards! Panic last night until I realised I had changed my bag at the last minute. All ok after I had managed to cancel one last night! Relief! I must get a better money system! 🤣🤣
August 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise