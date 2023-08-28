Chaos!

Just a diary shot for a very frustrating bank holiday sitting in Manchester airport waiting to fly to Cork.

Technical fault halted all air traffic in the UK so it was just bedlam.

No info just the odd announcement over the tannoy & then hope

as all passengers for Cork & Dublin to make our way to gate number 51. Went down loads of stairs onto the runway by a plane but ushered back inside where we were thrown out into Arrivals!

Make your own way home!

Anyway we have managed to book on a 9pm flight tonight so fingers crossed we get away at all!



I the chaotic security hall I didn’t realise they were still doing liquid checks which was OK as there were plastic bags available but I was cross as my tube if Liz Earle cleansing cream was too big & I had to bin it…. I felt like going back after & fishing it out!!!

I’m staying at a friends tonight so no straightening of photo.