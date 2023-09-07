Sign up
Previous
Photo 4219
Irish breakfast!
This unusual breakfast I had in the Metropole Hotel in Cork was absolutely delicious!
Lemon Curd lining the bowl then porridge plus seeds & fruit.
I ate every bit!
If you are ever in that hotel order it!
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
Tags
hotel
,
cork
,
metropole
Dianne
That looks and sounds delicious.
September 6th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
I never would have thought using lemon curd with porridge! Looks delicious.
September 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks and sounds scrumptious ! I do like fresh fruit with my porridge , but the addition od seeds is aadded bonus - Who would have thought of lining the bowl with lemon curd - , but really tickles my fancy !!! ha !!
September 6th, 2023
Brennie B
Oooh that looks delicious!..
When we went letterkenny to a Shaun cuddy weekend..there was a bottle of whiskey and cream by the porridge..you just helped your self and poured over. Cud have got used to that!.
September 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks delish
September 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
I like both lemon curd & porridge, but I’ve never thought of combining them. I do often have plain yogurt, muesli & a drizzle of honey, thats rather nice.
September 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@brennieb
Ooh even better Brennie…..I always thought Ireland a very civilised country! 🤣
September 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@beryl
The seeds took a bit if getting used to at first but after that, delish!
September 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
I’m not a Porridge eater but it does look nice
September 6th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
A work of art and delicious. I recall having home made lemon curd with porridge and cream when on holiday in Lochinver..... years ago.
There's clotted cream in the fridge... perhaps I can make some lemon curd tomorrow and then.....
September 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@sarah19
Do it !! 😍😋😋
September 6th, 2023
