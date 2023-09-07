Previous
Irish breakfast! by happypat
Photo 4219

Irish breakfast!

This unusual breakfast I had in the Metropole Hotel in Cork was absolutely delicious!
Lemon Curd lining the bowl then porridge plus seeds & fruit.
I ate every bit!
If you are ever in that hotel order it!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
That looks and sounds delicious.
September 6th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
I never would have thought using lemon curd with porridge! Looks delicious.
September 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks and sounds scrumptious ! I do like fresh fruit with my porridge , but the addition od seeds is aadded bonus - Who would have thought of lining the bowl with lemon curd - , but really tickles my fancy !!! ha !!
September 6th, 2023  
Brennie B
Oooh that looks delicious!..
When we went letterkenny to a Shaun cuddy weekend..there was a bottle of whiskey and cream by the porridge..you just helped your self and poured over. Cud have got used to that!.
September 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks delish
September 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I like both lemon curd & porridge, but I’ve never thought of combining them. I do often have plain yogurt, muesli & a drizzle of honey, thats rather nice.
September 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@brennieb Ooh even better Brennie…..I always thought Ireland a very civilised country! 🤣
September 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl The seeds took a bit if getting used to at first but after that, delish!
September 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I’m not a Porridge eater but it does look nice
September 6th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
A work of art and delicious. I recall having home made lemon curd with porridge and cream when on holiday in Lochinver..... years ago.
There's clotted cream in the fridge... perhaps I can make some lemon curd tomorrow and then.....
September 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@sarah19 Do it !! 😍😋😋
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise