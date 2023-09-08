Hair up!!

The long greenhouse where we ate our breakfast yesterday morning.



Very hot again today but I do like it even though sleeping in this heat isn’t good. We will soon grumble again when the weather changes!

A walk into the village this morning & Harry went to a cow dispersal sale.

The auctioneers diary is full up of cow sales…..impossible to get staff, milk price down & everything else up!

Not good farming news.



A year ago today we were spending a very wet day at Westmoreland Show & our Queen died.

RIP your Majesty.

