Hair up!! by happypat
Hair up!!

The long greenhouse where we ate our breakfast yesterday morning.

Very hot again today but I do like it even though sleeping in this heat isn’t good. We will soon grumble again when the weather changes!
A walk into the village this morning & Harry went to a cow dispersal sale.
The auctioneers diary is full up of cow sales…..impossible to get staff, milk price down & everything else up!
Not good farming news.

A year ago today we were spending a very wet day at Westmoreland Show & our Queen died.
RIP your Majesty.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Casablanca ace
Lovely vista. It was throwing it doen in Wensleydale when the Queen died where we were on holiday. Funny how we remember such details.
September 8th, 2023  
