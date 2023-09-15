Gondola

We watched this steam yacht sailing on Coniston Water yesterday. It has a very interesting history.

It is a rebuilt Victorian steam powered passenger vessel. Launched in 1859 she was built as the Coniston section of a round trip from Fleetwood to the Lake District.

At one point it fell into disrepair & was sunk for ten years to preserve it.

Too much to write here but its history is available on Google.

It is a very elegant little steam yacht powered these days but the more environmentally friendly Blazer logs which are compressed sawdust.



Coniston Water of course is the home of the Arthur Ransomes Swallows & Amazon’s book & Gondola visits the various places associated with the book.

We did see smoke puffing out when it was at a distance but not when it was coming into embark it’s passengers.