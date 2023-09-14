Previous
Coniston Water by happypat
Coniston Water

We have been to the Lake District today to spend the day with Cathy, Garth & Connie.
Only an hour away & I'm going to say what I always say ‘ what don’t we go more often? ‘

Spent a good part of the day in Coniston having lunch out then a walk along the lake side to the Bluebird cafe.
These kids were having an afternoon learning how to paddle canoes. Just before we left they with adults paddled the whole way across the lake to the other side.
Coniston Water is of course the place where Donald Campbell died trying to beat the world speed record on water…..I remember vividly watching it happen live when his speed boat reared up, broke up & sank. 1967


Back home for toast & damson jam.

We missed going to the Westmoreland show this year…..we passed it but last years wet day put us off plus it’s a long tiring day on our feet all day…….we did dither but have really enjoyed our day in Hawkshead instead!
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah looks like a fab day
September 14th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
How funny! My oldest friend in all the world is camping in a yurt at Coniston this week! Small world. We do love Coniston and have stayed there a few times. Nice shot of the action by the water
September 14th, 2023  
