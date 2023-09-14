Coniston Water

We have been to the Lake District today to spend the day with Cathy, Garth & Connie.

Only an hour away & I'm going to say what I always say ‘ what don’t we go more often? ‘



Spent a good part of the day in Coniston having lunch out then a walk along the lake side to the Bluebird cafe.

These kids were having an afternoon learning how to paddle canoes. Just before we left they with adults paddled the whole way across the lake to the other side.

Coniston Water is of course the place where Donald Campbell died trying to beat the world speed record on water…..I remember vividly watching it happen live when his speed boat reared up, broke up & sank. 1967





Back home for toast & damson jam.



We missed going to the Westmoreland show this year…..we passed it but last years wet day put us off plus it’s a long tiring day on our feet all day…….we did dither but have really enjoyed our day in Hawkshead instead!