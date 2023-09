Connie among the cobwebs

Connie is having a week in the Lake District at the cottage in Hawkshead.

On her walk she met lots of cobwebs, I think they look rather lovely covered in the remains of morning mist.

Harry & I celebrate our wedding anniversary today.

He celebrated by tripping up in the village on his way back with the morning paper.

Lots of abrasions on his arm & both hands but he’s fine if bruised.

The morning paper was covered in blood!!