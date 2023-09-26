The family that lives on the river!

We are innuendo over night tonight had a walk by the canal this afternoon. A pair of swans has reared six babies. They are almost full grown now.



Sorry I have been very lax on the posting job this week. I haven’t been anywhere but seem to have been very busy doing nothing!



Talking about rivers it was interesting watching the Jimmy Doherty tv show about New Zealand last night as it showed the centre of South Island & a boat ride along the Rakaia river which is the river next to where our granddaughter farms at the foot of the Southern Alps. It looked so beautiful. Can’t wait to visit.