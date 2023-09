Bridge number 53

We set off after breakfast this morning to avoid the rain & storm Agnes.

Along the Lancaster canal between the bridges & on our fairly long walk we met eight dogs all spaniels. I think everyone had the same thought & it was just raining a bit when we got to this bridge!

Up the little path on the left & back onto the road.

Connie has gone home now but she’s been as good as gold.

After our walk we visited my mum & dads grave….. mum would have been 102 years old today.



Quite blustery & rainy tonight.