The Old Print Works
Photo 4237

The Old Print Works

Just beyond Bridge 53 this fabulous house is on the opposite side of the canal.
As you can see the canal widens out here to provide a private jetty & mooring place.
The bridge is the access only to this house & fields.

Looking forward to the Ryder Cup this weekend.
28th September 2023

Pat Knowles

Dawn ace
A nice shot
September 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ohh what a nice looking place that looks to live
September 28th, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely reflections and composition
September 28th, 2023  
