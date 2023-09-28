Sign up
Previous
Photo 4237
The Old Print Works
Just beyond Bridge 53 this fabulous house is on the opposite side of the canal.
As you can see the canal widens out here to provide a private jetty & mooring place.
The bridge is the access only to this house & fields.
Looking forward to the Ryder Cup this weekend.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5048
photos
131
followers
118
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
27th September 2023 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
house
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
September 28th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ohh what a nice looking place that looks to live
September 28th, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely reflections and composition
September 28th, 2023
