We won! by happypat
Photo 4239

We won!

Just a diary shot so absolutely no need to comment!
We have done nothing all day except sit & watch the Ryder Cup Golf!

Good thing really as we both had our covid & flu jabs yesterday morning so aren’t feeling particularly lively. Sore arms & my cough seems to have come back.
Photo taken yesterday.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
