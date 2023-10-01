Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4239
We won!
Just a diary shot so absolutely no need to comment!
We have done nothing all day except sit & watch the Ryder Cup Golf!
Good thing really as we both had our covid & flu jabs yesterday morning so aren’t feeling particularly lively. Sore arms & my cough seems to have come back.
Photo taken yesterday.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5050
photos
131
followers
118
following
1161% complete
View this month »
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
30th September 2023 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golf
,
cup
,
ryder
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close