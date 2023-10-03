Previous
Cork Pub by happypat
Cork Pub

No photos lately so falling back in my brief visit to Cork in August.
This looks a very welcoming pub!
We didn’t go in this one!

I had a good walk this morning to get myself moving after such a lazy day yesterday.
Called in on my cinema friend who has just returned from a three week holiday in Thailand & Cambodia.

Called round at Cathys for a slice of cake!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Joan Robillard
Good street shot
October 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca
Classic Irish scene
October 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Looks a lovely establishment - One can not forget its name can one!!!
October 2nd, 2023  
