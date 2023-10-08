Sign up
Previous
Photo 4245
Connie’s friend Gus
Prime spot last night…..chair of his own & just out of sight the wood burner.
A very warm day & we’ve done some work in the garden. Me reluctantly weeding & we have packed up the outside furniture away.
I’m still coughing & my back is sore as the coughing is aggravating the sore ribs.
I could do with a really good back massage!!
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5056
photos
131
followers
118
following
1163% complete
View this month »
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
7th October 2023 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
gus
Casablanca
ace
Awww wishing you better ❤️ What a great looking and comfy cat!
October 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
I reckon cats don’t know how to be uncomfortable! They usually find the warm & comfy spots
October 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of Gus ! - We are both in the wars by the sound of things - Getting an appointment with a Dr. is such a hassle - but like you its time I did something -- and you too !!
October 8th, 2023
