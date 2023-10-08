Previous
Connie’s friend Gus by happypat
Photo 4245

Connie’s friend Gus

Prime spot last night…..chair of his own & just out of sight the wood burner.

A very warm day & we’ve done some work in the garden. Me reluctantly weeding & we have packed up the outside furniture away.

I’m still coughing & my back is sore as the coughing is aggravating the sore ribs.

I could do with a really good back massage!!


8th October 2023

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca ace
Awww wishing you better ❤️ What a great looking and comfy cat!
October 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I reckon cats don’t know how to be uncomfortable! They usually find the warm & comfy spots
October 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of Gus ! - We are both in the wars by the sound of things - Getting an appointment with a Dr. is such a hassle - but like you its time I did something -- and you too !!
October 8th, 2023  
