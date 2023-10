Ping Pong Parlour

I have never seen one if these places before!

I googled & they seem to be run by the Table Tennis Association who take over empty shops.

This one is in Lancaster & there were a few youngsters playing….no idea why they weren’t at school but I expect that’s another story!

Owners of these empty premises get lower business rates, similar to when Charity Shops take over empty shops I guess!



Plus the pink pong parlours are free!



