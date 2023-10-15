Wood storing time

I’ve had a very lazy week re 365.

Having a cough & sore back has really curtailed me lately & I haven’t felt like going out & taking any photos.

Feeling better but must shape up & get cracking again.

Yesterday Harry went for a trailer load of wood…….lucky enough to get it free from our previous friend & neighbour who has a wood.



When number one son Brian was here in September he did quite a bit of work in the garden including this stoned path.

We’ve had so much rain it was invaluable for using the wheelbarrow!