Previous
Wood storing time by happypat
Photo 4247

Wood storing time

I’ve had a very lazy week re 365.
Having a cough & sore back has really curtailed me lately & I haven’t felt like going out & taking any photos.
Feeling better but must shape up & get cracking again.
Yesterday Harry went for a trailer load of wood…….lucky enough to get it free from our previous friend & neighbour who has a wood.

When number one son Brian was here in September he did quite a bit of work in the garden including this stoned path.
We’ve had so much rain it was invaluable for using the wheelbarrow!
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
that's an impressive shed Pat a lovely story telling image
October 15th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@phil_howcroft Harrys man shed Phil….the tractor is in there!
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise