Autumn fuchsia

This fuchsia always looks so lovely at this time of the year, I love it every time it flowers. Next to our road it’s an Autumn delight.



Fire on & all ready to watch the All Blacks semi final with Argentina.

You can guess who we are rooting for!



It’s been a wild old day but count our blessings when we see all the flooded houses around.

Our heartfelt sympathies to everyone.