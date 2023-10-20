Sign up
Previous
Photo 4252
Autumn fuchsia
This fuchsia always looks so lovely at this time of the year, I love it every time it flowers. Next to our road it’s an Autumn delight.
Fire on & all ready to watch the All Blacks semi final with Argentina.
You can guess who we are rooting for!
It’s been a wild old day but count our blessings when we see all the flooded houses around.
Our heartfelt sympathies to everyone.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
1
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5063
photos
129
followers
116
following
1164% complete
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th October 2023 3:31pm
Tags
fuchsia
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Looking forward to the rugby,too
October 20th, 2023
