Previous
Autumn fuchsia by happypat
Photo 4252

Autumn fuchsia

This fuchsia always looks so lovely at this time of the year, I love it every time it flowers. Next to our road it’s an Autumn delight.

Fire on & all ready to watch the All Blacks semi final with Argentina.
You can guess who we are rooting for!

It’s been a wild old day but count our blessings when we see all the flooded houses around.
Our heartfelt sympathies to everyone.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture.Looking forward to the rugby,too
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise