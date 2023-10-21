Previous
Rugby fans old & young! by happypat
Rugby fans old & young!

My DIL sent me this photo of number 1 son Brian & our almost three year old great granddaughter watching the All blacks in NZ.

Unicorn headbands compulsory!

Cathy & Garth here with supper provisions…… I can sit back!

Strictly & rugby tonight!
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Pat Knowles

julia ace
Well the Unicorn headbands worked they best wear them again for the SA v England game.. Cute
October 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! super shot - love the delight on the little ones face - so glad that grandad is in the spirits of things with his unicorn head-band!
October 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
October 21st, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
A gorgeous capture.
October 21st, 2023  
