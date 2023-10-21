Sign up
Previous
Photo 4253
Rugby fans old & young!
My DIL sent me this photo of number 1 son Brian & our almost three year old great granddaughter watching the All blacks in NZ.
Unicorn headbands compulsory!
Cathy & Garth here with supper provisions…… I can sit back!
Strictly & rugby tonight!
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
rugby
,
great
,
nz
,
son
,
granddaughter
julia
ace
Well the Unicorn headbands worked they best wear them again for the SA v England game.. Cute
October 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! super shot - love the delight on the little ones face - so glad that grandad is in the spirits of things with his unicorn head-band!
October 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
October 21st, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
A gorgeous capture.
October 21st, 2023
