Almost time to come in!!

These cattle will be going inside in the next week or so I expect. Treading up the ground & as this is a rented field & the farmer lives a way off probably easier to bet them home & feed them inside.

You might see little Connie routing about in that picture too.



I must add that this is a public footpath along the high bit on the right. The path follows the River Wyre which is tidal at this point.



The cattle are very used to walkers & never bother when people with dogs walk past.

They just saunter out of the way.



A Lady Farmers meeting this afternoon. A talk & demo on soap making.

Still coughing, it seems to have come back again.



I redressed Harrys arm again with new iodine dressings. It’s doing well & healing slowly.