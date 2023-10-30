Previous
Almost time to come in!! by happypat
Almost time to come in!!

These cattle will be going inside in the next week or so I expect. Treading up the ground & as this is a rented field & the farmer lives a way off probably easier to bet them home & feed them inside.
You might see little Connie routing about in that picture too.

I must add that this is a public footpath along the high bit on the right. The path follows the River Wyre which is tidal at this point.

The cattle are very used to walkers & never bother when people with dogs walk past.
They just saunter out of the way.

A Lady Farmers meeting this afternoon. A talk & demo on soap making.
Still coughing, it seems to have come back again.

I redressed Harrys arm again with new iodine dressings. It’s doing well & healing slowly.
Pat Knowles

carol white ace
A nicely captured pastoral scene, plenty of mud,too.I went for a walk this morning and there was so much mud about, after all the rain we've had
October 30th, 2023  
