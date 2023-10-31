My house…..not!

This is the house I would have loved to have moved into when the time came to downsize.

It was for sale the when our house went up for sale at the beginning but Harry wouldnt even entertain the idea.

Too close to the centre of the village, too close to the Italian restaurant (which is now the florists) & not much parking.

He was right about everything but I just love it.

North facing too but I was happy to overlook that little problem!

I think actually he would have looked at it now as the biggest thing was moving away from the farm but now we might have had different priorities!



Let me in please!