The Fish Stall

A wet, windy & rather deserted Market Thursday in Garstang today.



Normally a bustling full town with lots of stalls & people. Many stalls did not turn up today & looking at the turn out they made the right decision.

This is the same fish stall that comes to our market on a Wednesday.



The To Let sign you can see is the old Barclays Bank….say no more! 😤