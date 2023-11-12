Friends

We were out at Shirley & Marks last night.

They invited us for pizza & to watch Strictly Come Dancing.

Shirley & Mark are Brian & Lesley’s friends really but when they emigrated to NZ they adopted us!



We had a very good evening & they posed for this photo which I sent to NZ,



I seemed to be eating all day yesterday as I had been out with seven friends at lunchtime.



A good day all round!