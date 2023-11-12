Sign up
Photo 4268
Friends
We were out at Shirley & Marks last night.
They invited us for pizza & to watch Strictly Come Dancing.
Shirley & Mark are Brian & Lesley’s friends really but when they emigrated to NZ they adopted us!
We had a very good evening & they posed for this photo which I sent to NZ,
I seemed to be eating all day yesterday as I had been out with seven friends at lunchtime.
A good day all round!
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Maggiemae
ace
What a social couple you are! Lovely idea to share pizza while watching a favourite program!
November 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Sounds like a great evening!
November 12th, 2023
