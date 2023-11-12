Previous
Friends by happypat
Friends

We were out at Shirley & Marks last night.
They invited us for pizza & to watch Strictly Come Dancing.
Shirley & Mark are Brian & Lesley’s friends really but when they emigrated to NZ they adopted us!

We had a very good evening & they posed for this photo which I sent to NZ,

I seemed to be eating all day yesterday as I had been out with seven friends at lunchtime.

A good day all round!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Maggiemae
What a social couple you are! Lovely idea to share pizza while watching a favourite program!
November 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Sounds like a great evening!
November 12th, 2023  
