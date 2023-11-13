Previous
My weakness by happypat
Photo 4269

My weakness

Cathy & Garth are in London & today visited Kew Gardens.
On their way back she sent me this photo of a branch of my favourite shop.
I am addicted to Toast clothes but they are expensive so it’s a real treat to buy anything.
I would have been in there like a shot.
The nearest one to me is in Harrogate but luckily for me you can buy online very easily plus there is a thriving second hand market.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Never heard of Toast. Must investigate out of interest!
November 13th, 2023  
carol white ace
A new name to me, nice capture
November 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh ! dear the third to not have heard of "Toast" . Nice well displayed clothes in the window !
November 13th, 2023  
Beverley ace
I like the outfit displayed on the left very much. It’s good to treat yourself… we deserve it
November 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@beverley365 @beryl @carolmw @casablanca
Thank you all. Toast is not a well known name. I can’t remember how I first heard of it but it was a long time ago. Very well made clothes that have a bit if an edge but pricy so a rare buy. They have their own mending service so that says it all.
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise