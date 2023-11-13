My weakness

Cathy & Garth are in London & today visited Kew Gardens.

On their way back she sent me this photo of a branch of my favourite shop.

I am addicted to Toast clothes but they are expensive so it’s a real treat to buy anything.

I would have been in there like a shot.

The nearest one to me is in Harrogate but luckily for me you can buy online very easily plus there is a thriving second hand market.