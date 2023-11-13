My weakness

Cathy & Garth are in London & today visited Kew Gardens.
On their way back she sent me this photo of a branch of my favourite shop.
I am addicted to Toast clothes but they are expensive so it’s a real treat to buy anything.
I would have been in there like a shot.
The nearest one to me is in Harrogate but luckily for me you can buy online very easily plus there is a thriving second hand market.
Thank you all. Toast is not a well known name. I can’t remember how I first heard of it but it was a long time ago. Very well made clothes that have a bit if an edge but pricy so a rare buy. They have their own mending service so that says it all.