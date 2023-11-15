Repairing the sea defences ….Clevelys

So many heavy machines on the sands at Clevelys the other day.

The men were very interested Cathy & I less so.

They were carting massive large stones & placing them along the sea shore.



We actually see the wagons taking them to Clevelys as the drive from the quarry further inland.



I am very lax with 365 at the moment. No interesting photos & no mojo.