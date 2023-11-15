Previous
Repairing the sea defences ….Clevelys

So many heavy machines on the sands at Clevelys the other day.
The men were very interested Cathy & I less so.
They were carting massive large stones & placing them along the sea shore.

We actually see the wagons taking them to Clevelys as the drive from the quarry further inland.

I am very lax with 365 at the moment. No interesting photos & no mojo.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so
carol white ace
A super capture
November 15th, 2023  
