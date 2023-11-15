Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4270
Repairing the sea defences ….Clevelys
So many heavy machines on the sands at Clevelys the other day.
The men were very interested Cathy & I less so.
They were carting massive large stones & placing them along the sea shore.
We actually see the wagons taking them to Clevelys as the drive from the quarry further inland.
I am very lax with 365 at the moment. No interesting photos & no mojo.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5082
photos
129
followers
116
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th November 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
diggers
,
shire
,
lorries
carol white
ace
A super capture
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close