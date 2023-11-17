Wet afternoon in Blackpool.

We had reason to visit the bank this afternoon. A rare venture as where are all our banks …..mostly closed!

Harry needed to copy something so off we went to the nearest we thought at Blackpool.

Parked at Sainsburys & walked into the twin centre only to discover it was in a completely different place.

On the southern edge of town so back in the car & we followed the iPhone directions.

We were pleasantly surprised how easy it was when we found it.

A lovely girl in the bank made it so easy…..how us oldies miss this sort of service.

This photo was taken on the street where the bank used to be.

Why move a major bank out if a town centre to the outskirts?

Someone we asked said lower rates……as if the banks don’t make enough money out if us all & they penny pinch & inconvenience us to save a little money.



You can tell I am cross!