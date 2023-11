Has to be this one tonight!! Blackpool Tower

I took this specially to use tonight. The nearest we got to the Tower yesterday while searching for the bank.

Anyone who isn’t living in the UK won’t know what I’m talking about but Strictly Come Dancing competition is taking place in this iconic ballroom tonight.

Harry & I had been to a show at the Opera House a few years ago & walked down to watch all the dancers leave the Tower after the show.

I have danced on that amazing floor a few times in my youth!