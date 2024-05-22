Auckland from Cornwall Park.

On my last day in NZ I wasn’t flying until after 9pm so Ant planned a day out ending up fairly near the airport.

He had planned to go to Butterfly World but it was closed.

Alternative choice was Cornwall Park. It was very nice but we did walk a lot…..nearly 10,000 steps for me!

I was told it was good to exercise my legs before a long haul flight! Quite right!

Finn had a day off school but Max did not!



I liked this view but I’m hoping someone will tell me the name of that hill we can see?



I did look for the Sky Tower as a feature of reference but no sign!