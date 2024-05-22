Previous
Auckland from Cornwall Park. by happypat
Photo 4415

Auckland from Cornwall Park.

On my last day in NZ I wasn’t flying until after 9pm so Ant planned a day out ending up fairly near the airport.
He had planned to go to Butterfly World but it was closed.
Alternative choice was Cornwall Park. It was very nice but we did walk a lot…..nearly 10,000 steps for me!
I was told it was good to exercise my legs before a long haul flight! Quite right!
Finn had a day off school but Max did not!

I liked this view but I’m hoping someone will tell me the name of that hill we can see?

I did look for the Sky Tower as a feature of reference but no sign!
ace
Lesley ace
Beautiful landscape and sky
May 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely view !
May 22nd, 2024  
julia ace
I think it would be Mt Wellington.. were you looking South. Always like a walk around Cornwall Park, it is lovely on spring with lambs, daffs, and Rhodos. They have closed the road off so you can't drive to the Top of One Tree Hill that is within the park.
May 22nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a wonderful picture Pat, I love the cloud formations
May 22nd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro We noticed that Julz….just a walk up which we didn’t do. No idea which way we were facing. A lovely view though. .
May 22nd, 2024  
