Not my best….

It’s a long time since I made a rice pudding. Partly because I haven’t got an Aga now……I just used to make it in the morning with our own milk, put it in the oven which was on all day. Result lovely creamy rice pudding.



Our next door neighbours have gone away on holiday & gave us a bottle of milk.



I have lost my knack, put too many rice grains in, the milk was semi skimmed so it is too dry & not creamy enough.

Tasted OK though & of course the skin is the best part.



This morning I went to “Move it or lose it”

Enjoyable & surprisingly hard work even in the simplest steps.



Chrissie the instructress is fun too. Little things that help balance & co-ordination, I think it will be very beneficial.

