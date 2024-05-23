Previous
Not my best….
Not my best….

It’s a long time since I made a rice pudding. Partly because I haven’t got an Aga now……I just used to make it in the morning with our own milk, put it in the oven which was on all day. Result lovely creamy rice pudding.

Our next door neighbours have gone away on holiday & gave us a bottle of milk.

I have lost my knack, put too many rice grains in, the milk was semi skimmed so it is too dry & not creamy enough.
Tasted OK though & of course the skin is the best part.

This morning I went to “Move it or lose it”
Enjoyable & surprisingly hard work even in the simplest steps.

Chrissie the instructress is fun too. Little things that help balance & co-ordination, I think it will be very beneficial.
Lesley ace
This looks so yummy. You’re right, the skin is always the best bit
May 23rd, 2024  
Hazel ace
Ray would love this, Pat!
May 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
One thing I have no luck in making.. FG's Dad made a beauty.. even with his recipe I can't do it. Did make a good rhubarb crumble last night though..
May 23rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@tinley23 @quietpurplehaze @julzmaioro Thank you all……still some left! Julz rice pudding is so easy ……there’s me saying that when this is not a success! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
May 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So yummy with that lovely skin, I have resolved to making my rice puddings in the slow cooker these days when I make it !! Lovely and creamy , but lacks in a proper brown skin !
May 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
My late brother loved rice pudding, I never found it appealing. I can imagine it must be difficult to change from Aga cooking to conventional.
May 23rd, 2024  
