Previous
Apologies! by happypat
Photo 4275

Apologies!

Poor Monty visited us yesterday afternoon & was sick on the garage floor!

Today he came round with some Matchsticks chocolates & an apology! 😍

I had to go to the surgery this afternoon to pick up a prescription. While I was in someone came in & said she had bumped my car. It was so good of her to come in, find me & own up. Lots would have scarpered!
It didn’t look much as the large wheel had scared along my front wheel rim. I went to the garage & it’s a bigger bill than I thought……she was fine about it but I felt bad as times are hard enough just now.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Hope Monty ok now so cut though , our two yesterday did the same to camping couple who looked after or two while at hospital.
Re car gosh yes you sure lucky so many don’t own up or it’s been known a note will be left as others saw but written on it is I hit your car haha !!
November 21st, 2023  
carol white ace
Poor little Monty, hope he's ok now.Pleased someone owned up to bumping your car.My grandson, Danny,had his bumped in a golf club carpark and wasn't so lucky.The CCTV wasn't covering his car and no one owned up.It cost him several hundred pounds and a rise in his car insurance.
November 21st, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@carolmw @Dawn Yes so lucky & not even much damage either. The car park has such narrow spaces…..I usually walk but was lazy today. Poor guy…..a big loss for your grandson.
November 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Two lovely stories Pat. What a very sweet apology from Monty, and a very honest lady.
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise