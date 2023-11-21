Apologies!

Poor Monty visited us yesterday afternoon & was sick on the garage floor!



Today he came round with some Matchsticks chocolates & an apology! 😍



I had to go to the surgery this afternoon to pick up a prescription. While I was in someone came in & said she had bumped my car. It was so good of her to come in, find me & own up. Lots would have scarpered!

It didn’t look much as the large wheel had scared along my front wheel rim. I went to the garage & it’s a bigger bill than I thought……she was fine about it but I felt bad as times are hard enough just now.