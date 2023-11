Roadworks

So many roadworks or our roads. Traffic lights everywhere with long queues & irate motorists!

House building mostly so gas & electricity cables.

These ones here are on the main road at the bottom of our garden.

We turn left in the foreground but there is a four way traffic light system so a long wait.

Last weekend the lights failed & it was a nightmare with cars on the grass leaving ruts.



This week it’s all moved further down the road I’ve been told. Bus stops will be able to be reinstated.