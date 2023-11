Kisses in the sky & a three way transport system

The Lancaster Canal in the foreground, the main west coast rail line & behind that the M6 motorway.

Every time I walk along here I stand still waiting for a train & at the same time a canal boat.

Well i got the canal boat & the train but not together!

A goods train too so not the same. The M6 motorway is always there but maybe you can’t see the traffic at this angle.