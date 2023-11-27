Our own personal podiatrist

Cathy came & did both our feet this morning.

We feel so much better & lighter!

Afterwards she went to give blood for the first time.



I’ve been to Lady Farmers meeting today where the local florist demonstrated Christmas flowers.

Not my thing really but it was very pleasant.

She did ask if any of us were hosting Christmas dinner &she would show us a centre piece table decoration.

I did say that we are all of the age when we hoped to be invited to our offspring’s houses at Christmas!! 🤣🤣