Our own personal podiatrist by happypat
Our own personal podiatrist

Cathy came & did both our feet this morning.
We feel so much better & lighter!
Afterwards she went to give blood for the first time.

I’ve been to Lady Farmers meeting today where the local florist demonstrated Christmas flowers.
Not my thing really but it was very pleasant.
She did ask if any of us were hosting Christmas dinner &she would show us a centre piece table decoration.
I did say that we are all of the age when we hoped to be invited to our offspring’s houses at Christmas!! 🤣🤣
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Judith Johnson ace
Too right Pat. We are looking forward to going to our daughter's house for Christmas dinner this year. Always good to get your feet done - they seem to get further away!
November 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady ha ha I had to laugh at that…you’re very right there! 🤣
November 27th, 2023  
carol white ace
Nice to have someone looking after our feet,saves on the backache.Rosie and I are looking forward to staying with Emmanuel and Julia over Christmas.I feel guilty leaving Danny at home alone, but he isn't bothered as he's on duty the whole time, also at New Year.He says he'll either be working or asleep.
November 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice to have your own podiatrist!
Sounds like you had a nice afternoon.
November 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@carolmw Ooh say yes to any invitation Carol. I’m sure the worker will just want to eat & sleep after being on duty! Enjoy!
November 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@carole_sandford We did surprisingly Carole thank you. I wasn’t that keen on going as I’m not usually a person who goes to such things but was persuaded. I’m giving it a few months then decide.
November 27th, 2023  
