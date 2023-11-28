Previous
Lytham Windmill by happypat
Photo 4282

Lytham Windmill

A visit to Lytham today with a friend. She had bought two dresses from Seasalt & decided she did not like either. I went with her to offer support & advice.
Lots of lovely things but I was very good & never bought a thing! A rare occasion!
I was pleased with this photo as it was taken in the car through the windscreen.
I was not driving!

Lytham have a very thriving music festival in the summer which takes place here on the green.
Over seven days they play host to many top acts….last summer for instance there was Sting, Lionel Richie, Blondie, Def Leppard, George Ezra to name a few.
As you can image the town is absolutely packed…..too packed they say & the locals are getting restless saying it’s now too big.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Kitty Hawke ace
My sister lives in Oldham, and when we visited (when all our kids were little) we always went to Blackpool...remember seeing this windmill and knowing we were nearly there.....
November 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
This looks glorious. I like Seasalt but rarely buy. Too expensive!
November 28th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
November 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 28th, 2023  
