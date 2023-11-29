Sign up
Previous
Photo 4283
Weeds
On the canal….. weeds & reeds.
Another lovely frosty day.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
canal
,
weeds
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It does look cold - I was hoping to see a frog or fish !!
November 29th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@beryl
So was I Beryl…..not a sign!
November 29th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
It looks like it might be icy too?
November 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
