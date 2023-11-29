Previous
Weeds by happypat
Photo 4283

Weeds

On the canal….. weeds & reeds.

Another lovely frosty day.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It does look cold - I was hoping to see a frog or fish !!
November 29th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl So was I Beryl…..not a sign!
November 29th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
It looks like it might be icy too?
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise