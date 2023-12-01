Previous
Having lunch in Lytham…..view from the window. by happypat
Having lunch in Lytham…..view from the window.

We perched up on the stools by the window….great view of people passing & the shops opposite.
I liked the trees here.

December already! I opened the first door of my Advent Calendar Cathy bought me.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1173% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 1st, 2023  
