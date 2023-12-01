Sign up
Previous
Photo 4284
Having lunch in Lytham…..view from the window.
We perched up on the stools by the window….great view of people passing & the shops opposite.
I liked the trees here.
December already! I opened the first door of my Advent Calendar Cathy bought me.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5097
photos
127
followers
115
following
1173% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th November 2023 12:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lytham
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 1st, 2023
