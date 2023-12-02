Sign up
Singletons Wiend
We ventured out this afternoon for a couple of hours.
Lots of Christmas trees for sale & many more houses putting up their decorations.
Cold & a light flutter of snow this morning.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Pat Knowles
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Things are certainly getting a Christmassy feel. So different for us having a summer Christmas. The pohutukawa trees are starting to look lovely!
December 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely walking down the lit alley-way;
December 2nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks very enticing!
December 2nd, 2023
