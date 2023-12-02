Previous
Singletons Wiend by happypat
Photo 4285

Singletons Wiend

We ventured out this afternoon for a couple of hours.
Lots of Christmas trees for sale & many more houses putting up their decorations.
Cold & a light flutter of snow this morning.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Pat Knowles

Delwyn Barnett ace
Things are certainly getting a Christmassy feel. So different for us having a summer Christmas. The pohutukawa trees are starting to look lovely!
December 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely walking down the lit alley-way;
December 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Looks very enticing!
December 2nd, 2023  
