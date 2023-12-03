Making a start.

These days I rely on Christmas cards, the tree & lights in a few places to decorate the house at Christmas.

At the farm when we had so much space plus b&b guests I used to decorate the stairs & do lots more but the year before we sold up I sold the big box of decorations so I hope they are going up in someone else’s house this last three years.

Less is more these days.

We shan't put the tree up just yet though.

The reflection in the glass is from across the road where Dean & Jenny have put lights all along their drive.



No snow here though it’s really bad in South Lakes which isn’t too far away.