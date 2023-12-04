Do Your Thing Choir

Previous
Cathy & I had a trip to John Lewis in Cheadle yesterday.
Quite a day, the journey was a challenge for Cathy. M6, M61, M60 in the rain was a difficult drive made worse but traffic.
Had a good day but in spite of trying hard neither of us bought anything of significance!
We waited until the busy home time & drove into Didsbury to meet Jack & have our evening meal out.
Late home but it was a good day all round.
I don’t agree with Working from home but after seeing all that traffic I can quite understand why anyone would want to avoid that commute!

This choir was giving a good rousing Carol & Christmas singing concert.
A Salford based choir they sing for charity I must say I would have loved to do this if I had a voice & the opportunity.
Choirs are wonderful. I sing in one too. Like your pov and better luck with shopping next time! Traffic is bad especially on days like today with yet another rail strike plus the rain.
December 5th, 2023  
