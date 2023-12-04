Do Your Thing Choir

Cathy & I had a trip to John Lewis in Cheadle yesterday.

Quite a day, the journey was a challenge for Cathy. M6, M61, M60 in the rain was a difficult drive made worse but traffic.

Had a good day but in spite of trying hard neither of us bought anything of significance!

We waited until the busy home time & drove into Didsbury to meet Jack & have our evening meal out.

Late home but it was a good day all round.

I don’t agree with Working from home but after seeing all that traffic I can quite understand why anyone would want to avoid that commute!



This choir was giving a good rousing Carol & Christmas singing concert.

A Salford based choir they sing for charity I must say I would have loved to do this if I had a voice & the opportunity.