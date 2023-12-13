Tuesday……mobile bank day!

This mobile bank has been coming to Garstang every Tuesday for a couple of years at least.
I’m not a member of Lloyds Bank but would be pleased if I was.
We have only one bank now & good old Nationwide.
You can also see that massive polar bear which moves & lights up at night.
In my opinion it’s horrid but the kids like it apparently so who am I to grumble.
I think a nice big tree would look far nicer although in the High street there is a lovely tree.
I only hope it’s safe as if it fell over it would do a good bit of damage.