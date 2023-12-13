Previous
Tuesday……mobile bank day! by happypat
Tuesday……mobile bank day!

This mobile bank has been coming to Garstang every Tuesday for a couple of years at least.
I’m not a member of Lloyds Bank but would be pleased if I was.
We have only one bank now & good old Nationwide.

You can also see that massive polar bear which moves & lights up at night.
In my opinion it’s horrid but the kids like it apparently so who am I to grumble.
I think a nice big tree would look far nicer although in the High street there is a lovely tree.
I only hope it’s safe as if it fell over it would do a good bit of damage.

Taken outside Booths.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Kitty Hawke
When we ran our shop in Mevagissey, the mobile bank came on a Wednesday (NatWest)....it was always very busy with shopkeepers banking and paying bills.
December 13th, 2023  
Casablanca
What a great idea!
December 13th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
It looks like a wet and miserable day there, like it was here. I think Nationwide is the only bank left here too, but we like them. You're lucky to have a mobile bank!
December 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles
@busylady My bank is the Nationwide but not our joint account. The nearest one of them is 10 miles away at least.
December 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles
@cutekitty @casablanca A great relief for local businesses.
December 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
So good to have a mobile bank when all else seem to disappear from out towns !As for the bear !!! I thought it was some sort of a statue wrapped in cling film or similar , and to be unveiled at a later date !!Is the red railings a permanent fixture too !! I am with you Pat !!
December 13th, 2023  
