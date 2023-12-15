Previous
Outside to post office! by happypat
Outside to post office!

I went to post my cards this afternoon & this guy with his ponies & trap we’re parked up by the bus shelter.

Now I’m on dodgy ground here as these guys bought a bungalow around two miles away about three years ago.
There was loads of trouble with them at first & the police were always going to sort them out but lately it’s been calmer. If you don’t challenge them you’re OK but they are not easy to live with.
This chap will have driven his trap along the busy road at the busiest time if the day, through all the roadworks & holding the cars up. Half dark & no lights either.
We all feel sorry for the horses as they stand & whip in hand make then move fastish with their heads up.

I suppose it’s a case of don’t bother them & they won’t bother you.

I think they have traps along the promenade at Blackpool.

Might be no commenting tonight as there is the Christmas tractor run & Carol singing in the village later.
Pat Knowles

Casablanca ace
They sound characters! Every town has them.
Have a fun time at the Tractor Run and singing carols 🎄🎶🚜
December 15th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Surprised that they let you take their picture
December 15th, 2023  
julia ace
Sounds like they have made their mark in town..
Great street photography..
December 15th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@bkbinthecity Well it did cross my mind!!
December 15th, 2023  
