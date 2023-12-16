Previous
Out with the neighbours! by happypat
Harry & I walked into the village last night to watch the tractor run.
Our local cafe was open & us & the neighbours partook of mulled wine!
It was a very fun evening!

We are so lucky with our neighbours but Andrew & Sue are the best.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Pat Knowles

Casablanca ace
This is so joyful!
December 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks like fun!
December 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely smiles. Mulled wine is just what you need on a cold evening.
December 16th, 2023  
