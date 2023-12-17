Hark the Herald Angels Sing…..

We went back to our old stomping ground this morning to Cathys church where they were having the Nativity Play.

Always a good singing church they did the Carols justice.

A lovely nativity play too & all the children did so well.

I have never seen poor baby Jesus get such a battering by Joseph!

He rocked him, patted him, high fived him then passed him over to Mother Mary….we all enjoyed watching him.



Would have liked to have taken a photo of the players but only photography by parents & no social media…..fair enough.



Tea & mince pies afterwards.



I didn’t get all the church in this shot & it’s much bigger than it looks here.

Cathy & Garth git married in this church in 1992….it had a central aisle then & no extension.