Hark the Herald Angels Sing….. by happypat
Hark the Herald Angels Sing…..

We went back to our old stomping ground this morning to Cathys church where they were having the Nativity Play.
Always a good singing church they did the Carols justice.
A lovely nativity play too & all the children did so well.
I have never seen poor baby Jesus get such a battering by Joseph!
He rocked him, patted him, high fived him then passed him over to Mother Mary….we all enjoyed watching him.

Would have liked to have taken a photo of the players but only photography by parents & no social media…..fair enough.

Tea & mince pies afterwards.

I didn’t get all the church in this shot & it’s much bigger than it looks here.
Cathy & Garth git married in this church in 1992….it had a central aisle then & no extension.
Pat Knowles

It sounds lovely
