Previous
Photo 4301
That time of the year…..
Cleaning & decorating our church today.
The two teams don’t normally choose the same day but we were falling over ourselves & the decorating team took longer than the cleaners……bad timings!
Next year us cleaners will go after the decorators!
We left them to it & decamped to the cafe!
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
19th December 2023 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
decorating
,
christmas.
,
clean8ng
Casablanca
ace
Don’t blame you! Cleaning definitely follows decorating!
December 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot but agree cleaning after
December 19th, 2023
