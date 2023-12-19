Previous
That time of the year….. by happypat
Photo 4301

That time of the year…..

Cleaning & decorating our church today.
The two teams don’t normally choose the same day but we were falling over ourselves & the decorating team took longer than the cleaners……bad timings!
Next year us cleaners will go after the decorators!

We left them to it & decamped to the cafe!
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Don’t blame you! Cleaning definitely follows decorating!
December 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot but agree cleaning after
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise