December by happypat
Photo 4302

December

Our two Advent calendars.
Mine on the left & Harry has the chocolate one.
I open mine every day but Harry binge eats his!

On the right you can see Harrys instructions how to put the induction hob on.
He does it so rarely he forgets! 🤣🤣
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13
1178% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Well if you both enjoy yours its okay.
December 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done Pat - I am afraid I would be a "Harry" and binge eat , - like an advent candle I would forget to blow it out in time for each day - and would be annoyed with myself !! Good to have instruction notes when we do not use certain equipment too often !
December 20th, 2023  
