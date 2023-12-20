Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4302
December
Our two Advent calendars.
Mine on the left & Harry has the chocolate one.
I open mine every day but Harry binge eats his!
On the right you can see Harrys instructions how to put the induction hob on.
He does it so rarely he forgets! 🤣🤣
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5115
photos
125
followers
114
following
1178% complete
View this month »
4295
4296
4297
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
20th December 2023 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calendar
,
advent
Joan Robillard
ace
Well if you both enjoy yours its okay.
December 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done Pat - I am afraid I would be a "Harry" and binge eat , - like an advent candle I would forget to blow it out in time for each day - and would be annoyed with myself !! Good to have instruction notes when we do not use certain equipment too often !
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close