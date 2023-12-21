The Cross Keys Inn

This pub beneath Beacon Fell & 100 yards from the primary school our kids went to in their youth….son in law too.
In those days it was known as “The Dorchester” & had sawdust on the floor.
The headmaster of the school used to send pupils along to get some change.
For quite a while it was derelict until a local builder gradually transformed it into the thriving place it is today. There are ten holiday cottages built there too.
I’ve been to a funeral today & it was to this pub we all went afterwards,
Wonderful buffet & I brought two choux pastry cakes home for Harry.
A very personal funeral……so many of the family had composed poems about their memories of Annie…..she was a feeder & the maker of amazing cakes….famous for her fatless sponge cake.
So many memories connected to food. She was the only farmers wife still giving the silo contractors a full meal after work they said.
Full of fun, they did her proud.
The coffin went out to Annie’s Song by James Galway.