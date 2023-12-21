The Cross Keys Inn

This pub beneath Beacon Fell & 100 yards from the primary school our kids went to in their youth….son in law too.

In those days it was known as “The Dorchester” & had sawdust on the floor.

The headmaster of the school used to send pupils along to get some change.

For quite a while it was derelict until a local builder gradually transformed it into the thriving place it is today. There are ten holiday cottages built there too.

I’ve been to a funeral today & it was to this pub we all went afterwards,

Wonderful buffet & I brought two choux pastry cakes home for Harry.



A very personal funeral……so many of the family had composed poems about their memories of Annie…..she was a feeder & the maker of amazing cakes….famous for her fatless sponge cake.

So many memories connected to food. She was the only farmers wife still giving the silo contractors a full meal after work they said.

Full of fun, they did her proud.

The coffin went out to Annie’s Song by James Galway.



We are spending New Years Eve at the Cross Keys.