Photo 4309
Tree ornament
@julzmaioro
.
@dide
Julz & Dianne gave me this Christmas tree ornament five years ago….it goes on the tree every year!
We have had a 365 meet up a few years now & I also met up with a few others at the same time in Hamilton Gardens.
I love a meet up & guessing I have met around twenty people all together…..some still doing 365.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
9th December 2023 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
ornament
,
gift
,
nz
Casablanca
ace
Love diary ornaments. So precious. Our tree is full of them. I like this one.
December 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So lovely Pat
December 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely -
December 27th, 2023
