Tree ornament by happypat
Tree ornament

@julzmaioro. @dide

Julz & Dianne gave me this Christmas tree ornament five years ago….it goes on the tree every year!

We have had a 365 meet up a few years now & I also met up with a few others at the same time in Hamilton Gardens.

I love a meet up & guessing I have met around twenty people all together…..some still doing 365.
Pat Knowles

Casablanca ace
Love diary ornaments. So precious. Our tree is full of them. I like this one.
December 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So lovely Pat
December 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely -
December 27th, 2023  
